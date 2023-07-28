Emeralds’ Carter Howell homers twice, Spokane Indians fall to Eugene 12-2
July 28, 2023 Updated Sat., July 29, 2023 at 1:17 p.m.
EUGENE — The Eugene Emeralds left little doubt in the fourth game of their Northwest League series against the visiting Spokane Indians on Friday.
Eugene (15-13 second half) scored four runs in each of their first two innings and cruised to a 12-2 win, its fourth straight over Spokane.
The Indians (11-17 second half) didn’t mount a realistic comeback, mustering only two runs over the final four innings and leaving the bases loaded in the ninth without scoring.
Right fielder Carter Howell had a career night for the Emeralds. Howell finished with four hits including two home runs and a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Aeverson Arteaga continued his strong series for Eugene with two RBIs. The 20-year-old infielder is 7 for 16 with three homers, a double and nine RBIs this week. Brett Auerbach added a pair of hits with three RBIs.
Friday was an outing to forget for Spokane starter Evan Shawver (1-3), who worked 1⅔ innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks with no strikeouts.
Benny Montgomery went 3 for 5 with two runs for Spokane, which went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
The series continues Saturday at 5:05 p.m.
