Emeralds’ Carter Howell homers twice, Spokane Indians fall to Eugene 12-2

From staff reports

EUGENE — The Eugene Emeralds left little doubt in the fourth game of their Northwest League series against the visiting Spokane Indians on Friday.

Eugene (15-13 second half) scored four runs in each of their first two innings and cruised to a 12-2 win, its fourth straight over Spokane.

The Indians (11-17 second half) didn’t mount a realistic comeback, mustering only two runs over the final four innings and leaving the bases loaded in the ninth without scoring.

Right fielder Carter Howell had a career night for the Emeralds. Howell finished with four hits including two home runs and a double, four RBIs and two runs.

Aeverson Arteaga continued his strong series for Eugene with two RBIs. The 20-year-old infielder is 7 for 16 with three homers, a double and nine RBIs this week. Brett Auerbach added a pair of hits with three RBIs.

Friday was an outing to forget for Spokane starter Evan Shawver (1-3), who worked 1⅔ innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks with no strikeouts.

Benny Montgomery went 3 for 5 with two runs for Spokane, which went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

The series continues Saturday at 5:05 p.m.