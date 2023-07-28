Fugitive rams police units, cars and mini-mart Thursday in failed attempt to elude capture

By Craig Sailor News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

When police closed in on a fugitive with an outstanding warrant Thursday he attempted to escape capture by ramming police cars with his vehicle. He also struck customers’ cars at a mini-mart and rammed the building, trapping customers inside.

The incident began at 3:07 p.m. when police were asked to assist the state Department of Corrections in arresting the suspect at an Arco gas station at Pacific Avenue and 84th Street South, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss.

The suspect rammed both Sheriff’s and Tacoma Police vehicles, Moss said. He also rammed customers’ cars.

Abdel Hashad, the manager of the AM PM mini mart, said he was on a smoke break outside the store when the melee began.

“He hit the car twice and he tried to push the police so he can get out,” he told the News Tribune.

The damage to the building knocked over shelves inside the store and pinned vehicles against the doors. One of Hashad’s employees and a female customer with a child were trapped inside until the vehicles could be moved, Hashad said.

Hashad said he knows the suspect.

“He’s always bad, he always do trouble wherever he goes and I’m glad he got caught,” Hashad said.

A deputy reported injuries that were being evaluated late Thursday, Moss said.

The suspect said he ingested narcotics and was undergoing treatment Thursday evening before being booked into jail for his warrant and new charges of assaulting police officers and deputies, Moss said.