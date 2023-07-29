100 years ago in North Idaho: Bloodhounds joined the pursuit for the outstanding suspect in the poolhall killing

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A pack of bloodhounds from the state penitentiary in Walla Walla arrived in Sandpoint for the manhunt of Mike Donnelly, suspect in a Hope, Idaho, murder.

The dogs joined 150 men who surrounded the area near Boyer where they believed that Donnelly was concealed.

The men were “prepared to follow the dogs into the fugitive’s lair.”

From the Hillyard beat: The “Case of the Dueling Hlllyard Police Chiefs” was finally decided in a Spokane courtroom.

The situation began when a new Hillyard mayor, E.H. Brown, was elected earlier in the summer. He immediately hired a new slate of city officials, including a new police chief. But the council refused to confirm Brown’s appointees.

When the new chief arrived to take over the force, the current police chief, Clyde Engle, refused to turn over the keys to the station. Engle claimed he was still the police chief until a successor was confirmed.

The result? For weeks, Hillyard had two men who claimed to be running the force. The clerk didn’t know who, exactly, to pay.

Now, a Spokane judge ruled that Engle was still the chief until someone else was confirmed by the council. He ordered the mayor to sign Engle’s pay warrant.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1921: Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

1954: “Fellowship of the Ring,” first volume of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, by J.R.R. Tolkien is first published in London.