26-year-old man shot, killed near Franklin Park, medical examiner says

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person who was killed two weeks ago near Franklin Park as a 26-year-old man.

Darnell Pluff died from a gunshot wound of the head and neck on July 15 near the 5200 block of North Division Street, the medical examiner’s office said. It ruled the death a homicide.

Spokane police responded to the shooting call shortly before 11:30 p.m. July 14, according to a police news release at the time. Officers located Pluff with trauma slumped over next to a building.

Medics tried to save his life, but he died, police said.

Spokane police Lt. Shawn Kendall said two weeks ago police had no suspects. Police have not released further information on the incident.