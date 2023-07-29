For Drew Lock, opting for familiarity, comfort as Seahawks backup QB ‘just feels good’

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – After Drew Lock agreed to re-sign with the Seahawks last March, before almost anyone else knew, he reached out to Geno Smith.

“I texted him just to let him know that, ‘Hey, we are going to run this thing back again – let’s do it,’ ” Lock said this week.

Lock may have been more excited than Smith at the prospect of being Smith’s backup for another year.

And not because Smith didn’t want Lock back, but because Smith – who was a backup for seven years before winning the starting job with the Seahawks last season – wondered whether Lock wouldn’t be better off where he’d have a better chance to play.

“It’s a bittersweet thing because I know he’s a starter and I know he can go and do great things,” Smith said this week. “I want him to go get that opportunity somewhere.”

Lock does as well someday.

But for 2023, Lock says he’s satisfied in Seattle.

“You always want to play,” Lock said. “But at the same time, being comfortable with what you are going into (is important). I’ve had three different offensive coordinators in those first four (NFL) years. To come back to one of my first training camps ever running the game offense and to grow in this place – I believe in this place. I believe in coach (Pete) Carroll and our coaching staff and the players.

“So, it’s always tough when you go to a team and you know you are not really the guy. But I trust my decision and I’m just really enjoying being here. I’m a confident football player when I’m here.”

Lock became a free agent after the 2022 season when the four-year rookie contract the Seahawks inherited when acquiring him as part of the Russell Wilson deal with Denver (where he was a second-round pick in 2019) ran out.

His agents talked with numerous teams, including Tampa Bay, which was suddenly without Tom Brady. The Bucs hired Dave Canales – the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach last season – as their new offensive coordinator.

Lock says “of course” Tampa Bay was a serious option. “That Dave was going to be there was intriguing.”

With a offer on the table from the Seahawks, Lock considered some other options as free agency opened in March.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone through this,” Lock said. “I didn’t want (general manager) John (Schneider) or Pete to think I didn’t love this place. At the same time, when you are not saying yes right off the bat – but it’s like, I really do like this place. So it was interesting.”

Lock made the decision to return on March 16, 10 days after Smith had re-upped and a day after Tampa Bay signed Baker Mayfield.

He got a contract that marked a not-insignificant investment, and a seeming vote of confidence, from the Seahawks – a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, tied for the 13th-highest salary-cap hit on the team. It’s the most the Seahawks have ever paid a backup quarterback (though only $1.75 million is guaranteed). Getting all of the $4 million would mean Lock would make more than double what he has in any previous NFL season.

Lock signed a month before the draft, when the Seahawks considered taking a quarterback. They may have taken Florida’s Anthony Richardson had he been available at No. 5.

As none of the top three QBs fell to the Seahawks, they didn’t take a quarterback at all, with one thought that the team didn’t consider any of the other options better than Lock, and they didn’t want to split his practice reps or chances to play in the preseason.

Lock thinks being with the Seahawks another season will allow him to indeed be his best.

This time a year ago, he was competing with Smith for the starting job.

He was also learning a new offense one more time. He had two offensive coordinators in three years with Denver as well as enduring a change in OCs his last year at Missouri.

“It’s been fantastic,” Lock said of being able to play in the same system. “I think the easiest way to put it is when you get into an offense early there are these little things you have to think about all the time and it kind of takes away from bigger-picture football stuff that is going to pretty much determine if you are going to be good or bad that day. And those little things have just slowly faded away for me since I’ve come back.

“Now I get to focus on the things I might not have been able to last camp and feel confident in myself. There is no pre-snap walking up to the line second-guessing things. It’s like, ‘I know the play, I know what I need to do, I know the checks we can get into.’ It just feels good.”

Despite competing for what is about as high-profile a position as there is in professional sports, the two forged a close relationship.

“I think both of us understood that if the team was going to be good, we couldn’t have a nasty quarterback room,” Lock said. “… It’s interesting because the public eye of a quarterback competition is that when one wins, it’s getting ugly. That’s not how we were. That’s not what we were going to let happen.”

Not that Lock wasn’t disappointed to lose the job, especially given the circumstances.

After Smith started the preseason opener a year ago, Lock was in line to start the second game against Chicago. But he came down with COVID-19 and couldn’t play.

That pretty much ended the competition, with Carroll naming Smith the starter following the third preseason game at Dallas. Lock figured he’d still probably play at some point. Instead, Smith became the only quarterback in the NFL in 2022 to take every snap.

“Obviously it’s upsetting,” Lock said. “You want to play. You want to be that guy for your team.”

But when he re-signed, the Seahawks pledged he will get a lot of chances in the team’s three preseason games – chances to prove to the team, the rest of the league, and maybe even himself, that he can still be a viable NFL starter.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’ll be almost 365 (days) since I last played. I hope I get hit the first drive pretty good and feel it all over again.”