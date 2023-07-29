The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Area sports

Spokane Shadow roll past Yakima United for Evergreen Premier League title

July 29, 2023 Updated Sat., July 29, 2023 at 9:56 p.m.

The Spokane Shadow celebrate after winning the Evergreen Premier League on Saturday. (Courtesy Spokane Shadow)
From staff reports

YAKIMA – The Spokane Shadow are Evergreen Premier League champions.

The Shadow (9-1) beat host Yakima United 4-0 at SOZO Sports Complex, winning their first league title since 2015.

Karl Muelheims scored on an assist from Dom Gusman in the 17th minute, and Spokane added to its lead with a Yakima (8-2) own goal in the 45th. Chase Reidt and Clayton Crockett scored in the 78th and 85th minutes, respectively, to secure the win.

“We played very well today, and the players improved every day through the season, which is all we really want,” Shadow coach Mike Pellicio said. “Yakima was tough and made it hard, but we were effective in both penalty areas and that made the difference.”

Spokane goalie Davis Sharts held Yakima scoreless.

The Shadow are the first team in the EPLWA to win three championships.

