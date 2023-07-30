5,000-acre fire near Oroville in Okanogan County prompts evacuations Saturday night

From staff reports

A 5,000-acre fire that sparked Saturday afternoon southwest of Oroville has burned across the U.S.-Canadian border and is prompting evacuations in Okanogan County.

The Eagle Bluff fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 239 Eagles Bluff Road, southwest of Oroville. As of early Sunday morning, it had grown to 5,000 acres and caused evacuations for residents on both the east and west side of State Route 97 from Shirley Road, near the border, to Oroville, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at Oroville High School, 1008 Ironwood St., for those forced to evacuate. Those seeking shelter should bring emergency and prescription medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene products and other comfort items.

Residents who need shelter for animals should go to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, at 12 Rodeo Road.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has mobilized state resources to fight the fire, which is burning in sage and scattered timber. As of Saturday evening, the fire was threatening homes and crops.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.