5,000-acre fire near Oroville in Okanogan County prompts evacuations Saturday night
July 30, 2023 Updated Sun., July 30, 2023 at 10:14 a.m.
A 5,000-acre fire that sparked Saturday afternoon southwest of Oroville has burned across the U.S.-Canadian border and is prompting evacuations in Okanogan County.
The Eagle Bluff fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 239 Eagles Bluff Road, southwest of Oroville. As of early Sunday morning, it had grown to 5,000 acres and caused evacuations for residents on both the east and west side of State Route 97 from Shirley Road, near the border, to Oroville, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
The Red Cross has established a shelter at Oroville High School, 1008 Ironwood St., for those forced to evacuate. Those seeking shelter should bring emergency and prescription medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene products and other comfort items.
Residents who need shelter for animals should go to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, at 12 Rodeo Road.
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has mobilized state resources to fight the fire, which is burning in sage and scattered timber. As of Saturday evening, the fire was threatening homes and crops.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.