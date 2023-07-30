The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
88°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Crews stop growth of wildfire south of Moran Prairie on Sunday afternoon

July 30, 2023 Updated Mon., July 31, 2023 at 8:03 a.m.

A smoke plume is seen Sunday south of Spokane, near the Iller Creek Conservation Area, from Willow Creek Road. A brush fire reported Sunday afternoon burned one outbuilding, according to fire officials. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review)
A smoke plume is seen Sunday south of Spokane, near the Iller Creek Conservation Area, from Willow Creek Road. A brush fire reported Sunday afternoon burned one outbuilding, according to fire officials. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
From staff reports

A fire burning south of Spokane consumed roughly about a half-dozen acres and an outbuilding on Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 said the fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon off Hilby Road, had been held as of about 3:30 p.m. Aircraft used to fight the fire had been released and no evacuation orders had been issued.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources estimated the fire between 6 acres and 8 acres in size.

Personnel from Fire District 8 and the fire departments of Spokane Valley and the city of Spokane were called out to the fire on Sunday afternoon. A red flag warning, issued when conditions are dry and wind speeds create the potential for heavy fire activity, was scheduled to continue through 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety