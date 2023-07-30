Crews stop growth of wildfire south of Moran Prairie on Sunday afternoon
July 30, 2023 Updated Mon., July 31, 2023 at 8:03 a.m.
A fire burning south of Spokane consumed roughly about a half-dozen acres and an outbuilding on Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 said the fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon off Hilby Road, had been held as of about 3:30 p.m. Aircraft used to fight the fire had been released and no evacuation orders had been issued.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources estimated the fire between 6 acres and 8 acres in size.
Personnel from Fire District 8 and the fire departments of Spokane Valley and the city of Spokane were called out to the fire on Sunday afternoon. A red flag warning, issued when conditions are dry and wind speeds create the potential for heavy fire activity, was scheduled to continue through 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
