Fire in Bemiss neighborhood leads to arrest of suspect on Sunday afternoon
July 30, 2023 Updated Sun., July 30, 2023 at 6:16 p.m.
One person was arrested Sunday afternoon after a suspicious fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a home.
The fire was reported in the 3900 block of North Nevada Street just after 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. Firefighters found a blaze in a room inside the home, which was extinguished “within a few minutes,” according to the department.
Investigators with the fire department determined the fire was suspicious. Police arrested a suspect at the residence, but no other information was provided Sunday evening.
There were no reported injuries in the fire.
