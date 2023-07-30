Mariners take series from Diamondbacks to wrap up 4-2 road trip

By Ryan Divish Seattle Mariners

PHOENIX – The trend seemed to start, or perhaps really get noticed, in the prime of Felix Hernandez’s magical career.

During his prime years, the Mariners would seemingly waste brilliant outings from their ace by offering minimal to no run support. He’d give them every chance to win, and they’d still find a way to lose.

That has continued to the present, plaguing the solid to spectacular outings from George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and most notably Luis Castillo.

But in the climate-controlled confines of Chase Field, Castillo and relievers Gabe Speier, Justin Topa and Tayler Saucedo made sure it didn’t happen again, allowing only three hits and shutting out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-0, to close out a third-straight series win and a 4-2 road trip.

It was the ninth time this season the Mariners have held a team scoreless.

“Guys know where we’re at in the season, quite frankly, and they know we needed to play well to put themselves in a position with 48 hours here ahead of the trade deadline,” manager Scott Servais said. “You see what other teams are doing in our division. Our guys want to go after it. I credit them. They are super competitive. We went 4-2 on this trip and very easily could’ve gone 6-0. It’s a credit to our players. They want to push. They want to go for it.”

The words from Servais didn’t seem directed toward the media or the fans, but to the front office and ownership group, specifically Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, and general manager Justin Hollander.

Will they buy? Maybe. Will they sell? It seems likely on some level. Will it be tense and anxious leading up to 3 p.m. PT MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1? Absolutely. It could be felt over the past three days in Arizona as the trade deadline moves started to multiply.

The Mariners moved to 54-51, the third time this season that they’ve been three games over .500 and 41/2 games out of the third wild card spot. They’ve yet to get above that, but will get the chance on Monday at T-Mobile Park when they open a three-game series vs. the Red Sox – a team ahead of them in the American League wild card standings.

“We have played outstanding baseball here over the month of July,” Servais said of the Mariners 16-9 record in the month. “We have the second best record in MLB. We’ve only lost one series in the month of July.”

A year and a day ago, the Mariners stunned the baseball world when they gave up four prospects, including infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, to acquire Castillo from the Reds.

“What a trade,” Servais said. “He has changed the whole demeanor around our pitching staff. He is the rock, he’s the guy we lean on. And he showed up today with an outstanding effort.”

Castillo pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits – both singles – with a walk, a hit batter and seven strikeouts to improve to 7-7 on the season and lower his ERA to 2.88. Arizona got just one runner into scoring position against Castillo, who threw 102 pitches with 69 strikes, including 16 swings and misses and 18 called strikes.

“We’ve been having a great repertoire,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “I’ve had been throwing a lot of confidence, both my slider and the fastball, which are the ones that have been getting me the best results.”

It was Castillo’s 12th quality start of six or more innings pitched with three earned runs or fewer allowed this season. But it was just the seventh time the Mariners prevailed in those quality starts and the sixth time that Castillo was credited with the win. His previous two outings reached quality start criteria and the Mariners lost both of those games.

“He’s been pitching his ass off this season,” said shortstop J.P. Crawford. “He goes out there every time and gives us a quality start. I’m just happy we were able to get some runs for him this time.”

Castillo got a bit of help from his defense in the second and fourth inning in which he allowed D’Backs cleanup hitter Christian Walker to reach each inning.

In the second, he grazed Walker with a pitch to put the leadoff runner. But Dominic Canzone’s hard liner to the right side was right at first baseman Ty France, who walked over and stepped on first base for the double play.

In the fourth inning, Walker reached when J.P. Crawford mishandled a slow ground ball for an error. But again Canzone hit a line drive to the right side, this time caught easily by second baseman Kolten Wong, who flipped the ball to France at first to double off Walker.

About a month after being traded to Seattle, he signed a 5-year, $108 million contract extension. He also helped Seattle break a 21-year postseason drought, start on opening day and make the All-Star team. That’s a good year.

“It’s been great,” Castillo said. “I’ve built a family here with this team. I just go out there, do my job, keep trying to perform as much as I can when I’m on the mound. Hopefully God gives me enough health to just continue to perform.”

The Mariners scored three runs early off Arizona starter Merrill Kelly and were fortunate that the pitching made them hold up.

Seattle picked up two runs in a 41-pitch first inning for Kelly. They loaded the bases with two outs and Mike Ford took a four-pitch walk without even seeing a pitch close enough to swing at to force in the first run. Ty France made it 2-0 when he singled through the left side – his first of three hits in the game – to score another run.

“He doesn’t walk a lot of guys and he has really good stuff,” said Crawford, who worked a leadoff walk. “We were hunting pitches early and just laying off good pitches. We grinded it out and made him throw 40 pitches in that first inning.”

The Mariners third run came in the second inning when Crawford worked a 3-1 count and then crushed a fastball into the right field seats for his ninth homer of the season, which ties a career high. Crawford would reach base four times in the game, adding a pair of walks and ninth-inning leadoff double.

“I just thinking, ‘be on time,’” he said. “I caught up to it and it stayed fair.”

Seattle tacked on a run in the ninth following Crawford’s double. Eugenio Suarez dumped a single into center for the insurance run.