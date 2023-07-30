Nick Gibson wins Idaho 200 at Stateline Speedway ahead of Spokane’s Haeden Plybon

From staff reports

Nick Gibson, of Garden City, Montana, won the Idaho 200 on Saturday at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, after starting in 12th position.

Gibson, who finished a second ahead of Spokane’s Haeden Plybon, won the pole, but started in 12th due to a 12-car inverted start.

Aubree Cristiani and Haley Constance became the first two women to start the race on the front row.

Spokane’s Shelby Thompson, who won the Montana 200, placed 19th due to a handling issue.