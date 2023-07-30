Spokane Indians beat Eugene in extras 6-5, Benny Montgomery injured in collision

From staff reports

EUGENE – The Spokane Indians won the game on Sunday, but it might have come at a bigger cost to the organization.

Braiden Ward doubled home the eventual winning run with a double in the top of the 11th inning and Indians edged the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 in the finale of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

The Indians (13-17) won two out of six against the Emeralds (15-15) this week.

Centerfielder Benny Montgomery, the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick in 2021, left the game in the second inning with an apparent left knee injury after a collision in the outfield.

With one down in the 11th inning, Ben Sems reached on an infield single and automatic runner Nic Kent scored on a throwing error. Ronaiker Palma singled, then Ward doubled inside the bag at first to make it 6-4.

Anderson Bido took over for the Indians in the bottom half and he issued a balk before his first pitch to move automatic runner Thomas Gavello to third, who scored on a sacrifice fly. But Bido recovered to get the next two batters for his second save of the season.

Emeralds shortstop Luis Toribio led off the second inning with a single, then Zach Morgan – in his first career High-A at-bat – hit one to the wall in the left-center gap.

Left fielder Juan Guerrero and Montgomery collided at full speed, hitting knee-to-knee, with both players going down on the play. By the time shortstop Ryan Ritter retrieved the ball in deep center, Morgan had rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

After a few moments, Guerrero gathered himself and stayed in the game. Trainers loaded Montgomery onto a cart, and the 20-year-old prospect was taken for evaluation.

The Indians tied it in the fourth. They loaded the bases with one out, and Sems lofted a ball to left field that was dropped by Carter Williams for an error and Sterlin Thompson scored on the play. Palma (3 for 4) followed with an RBI single to knot it 2-2.

It stayed that way until the seventh. With two down, Eugene’s Matt Higgins and Jared Dupere hit back-to-back doubles off reliever Brayan Castillo to make it 3-2.

Ritter tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning with his fourth High-A homer of the season.

In the 10th, automatic runner Ward stole third, then Robby Martin Jr. walked. Guerrero singled through the drawn-in infield to plate Ward for the lead.

But Eugene tied in the bottom half on a one-out RBI single by Morgan (3 for 4, three RBIs) off reliever Juan Mejia.

Indians starter Jerrod Cande gave up a lot of contact but kept the Ems off the scoreboard for the most part. He went five innings and allowed two runs on nine hits. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out seven, throwing 64 of his 87 pitches for strikes.