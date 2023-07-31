Fan reports Cardi B to police after mic-throwing incident at concert

By Anne Branigin Washington Post

Over the weekend, video of Cardi B hurling a mic into a Las Vegas crowd exploded across social media and gossip sites.

Footage showed that the rapper was interrupted mid-song by a splash of water from the crowd, and she then retaliated by throwing her microphone toward the audience.

The day after Cardi B’s show, a concertgoer reported the incident to the police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the report on Monday, saying the alleged victim reported she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” the LVMPD said in a statement. It is unclear if charges will be filed.

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B’s concert at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas briefly spun into chaos Saturday after a fan in the crowd appeared to splash the rapper with a drink. The incident, which was caught on video by multiple concert goers, took place as Cardi B was in the middle of performing “Bodak Yellow.”

After apparently being splattered with a fan’s drink, Cardi B flung her microphone in the direction of the fan. Security personnel at the concert escorted someone out of the crowd.

Footage of the concert continued to pop up on social media throughout the weekend, including clips taken earlier in the concert showing Cardi B beckoning audience members to “throw some water here” and fanning her face.

Cardi strolled across the stage, as fans splashed her with water from their cups. Temperatures in Las Vegas that day peaked at 112 degrees.