Locally: Gonzaga promotes Evan Wells to assistant baseball coach

From staff and news services

Gonzaga University has announced the promotion of Evan Wells to assistant baseball coach.

Wells will add assistant coach to his role of director of baseball operations.

Wells is Gonzaga’s third assistant coach, a position made possible by a new NCAA coaching rule.

Prior to two seasons as operations director, Wells worked as the program’s director of player development for two seasons.

Before joining Gonzaga’s staff in 2019, Wells served as an assistant coach at Longwood University after coaching stints at Dartmouth, Creighton, Washington and Whitworth.

Wells graduated from Gonzaga in 2009 where he was a three-year starter at second base. His 152 career runs scored sits seventh all-time in program history.

Golf

Pullman High graduate and rising sophomore at Montana State, Lauren Greeny, won the Montana State Women’s Amateur Championship last weekend at Green Meadows Country Club in Helena.

She shot a 54 -hole total of 220 – 4 over par. At the end of regulation she was tied with Valentina Zuleta of Billings (Rocky Mountain College). On the first hole of playoff, on the par-5 18th, Greeny carded an eagle – the only one of the tournament. Greeny had a strong freshman season at MSU and finished fourth in the Big Sky Tournament.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired a third-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for forward Luka Shcherbyna (2006).

Shcherbyna played two games for Spokane as an affiliated player, making his WHL debut during the 2021-22 season on March 2 at Kamloops.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was originally the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Little League

Coeur d’Alene Little League will represent Idaho at the Northwest Region Tournament from Saturday to Aug. 10 in San Bernardino, California.

CdA will face region teams from Washington (Northeast Seattle), Oregon (Murray Hill in Beaverton) and Alaska (TBA). The winner of the double-elimination tournament will advance to the Little League World Series.

Coeur d’Alene won the Northwest region in 2018.

Soccer

Gonzaga University has announced two additions to the women’s soccer staff.

Whitney Pitalo has been hired as an assistant coach, and Maddie Cooley joins the staff as an assistant coach and director of operations.

Pitalo comes from Corban University where she was the head coach; Cooley returns to GU after a standout career in 2016-21.

Pitalo was named head coach of the Corban women’s soccer team in April 2022. In her lone season as head coach of the Warriors, the team finished 11-4-3 overall and 7-2-3 in conference play.

Cooley was a starter for Gonzaga in her junior and senior seasons. Cooley spent the last season as an assistant coach at Whitworth.

Shooting

Five members of Spokane Junior Rifle Club competed at the Junior Olympics for 3-position air rifle last month in Camp Perry, Ohio.

The top finisher for SJRC was Sean Kegley, 18, who placed 82nd in the field of 259 competitors. Also competing in the individual competition were Jack Burns, 16, Tanner Krebs, 15, Garret Pearsall, 18, and Ensley Breeden, 14.

The SJRC Gold team of Kegley, Krebs, Pearsall and Breeden finished in 19th place. Jack Burns, 16, was the alternate.