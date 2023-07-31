Longtime Discovery Shop volunteer hopes others will join her

Volunteers Dian Lee, left, and Mikel Reuter are photographed at the American Cancer Society Discover Shop in Spokane on July 18. The volunteer-staffed store is in dire need of more helping hands. Funds raised at the shop go to the American Cancer Society. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

Vintage china and glassware fill several shelves at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, and a vintage volunteer has priced most of them.

Dian Lee, 90, is in her 38th year of volunteering at the store in the heart of the Garland District.

“I started when it was on Indiana,” she said. “I really liked the shop and I thought why don’t I volunteer there?”

The upscale resale store features men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, housewares and collectibles.

Carol Haisler, manager, is the only paid employee.

“Everything except operating expenses goes to the American Cancer Society,” she said.

More than $372 million has been raised by West Coast Discovery Shop locations over the past 57 years and ACS is currently funding 629 cutting-edge research projects totaling $423 million at research institutions across the nation.

Lee lost her mother, two sisters and two brothers to cancer, and said her volunteer hours make her feel like she’s contributing to the fight against the disease. Those hours also provide her with friendship and community.

“I love coming here, I love what I do and I love working with all the different volunteers,” said Lee. “I served 10 years as chairman (manager) of the shop – now that I’m so old I only work on Tuesday mornings.”

Lee isn’t the only longtime worker. Mikel Reuter is a 20-year volunteer.

“Once you get here, you never leave,” she said.

In addition to supporting an important cause, both women enjoy the fringe benefits of shopping at the store. Volunteers get a 20% discount.

“I’m one of their best customers,” said Lee, modeling a pair of sparkly gold sandals she bought at the shop.

Reuter nodded.

“When we get home our husbands say, ‘How much did it cost you to volunteer?’ ” she said.

Unfortunately, COVID left its mark on staffing, forcing the store to reduce its hours.

“After COVID a lot of volunteers chose not to come back,” said Reuter.

Haisler said the Discovery Shop’s two ongoing needs are donations and volunteers. While the donations keep coming in, Reuter said there aren’t enough people in the back to process them.

“I’d love to add more hours every day, but we don’t have enough people,” Haisler said.

Volunteers usually work four hours per week and they can choose which area best suits them. Some love to sort through and price donations, and others like to work the front of the shop and interact with customers.

“I make new friends with all our repeat customers,” said Lee.

Volunteer Cece Anderson agreed. She’s approaching her 20-year mark.

“Tuesday is senior day,” she said. “I love the customers. They become like family.”

The purpose of the shop is what spurs most folks to donate their time.

Like Lee, Reuter also lost family members to cancer.

“I’ve got plenty of reasons to earn as much money for cancer as I can,” she said. “Every person who buys something here is contributing to funding better research and better treatment.”

Lee agreed: “You go home and can’t help but think about the good you’ve done for the American Cancer Society. It makes you feel good.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com