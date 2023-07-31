Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion ahead of Tuesday drawing
July 31, 2023 Updated Mon., July 31, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.
The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $1.05 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.
The prize is the fifth-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to about $527.9 million.
Tuesday’s drawing with be the 30th in the current sequence. The last jackpot, in which a player had all six matching numbers, was won on April 18.
Five tickets, had the five matching numbers worth the $1 million prize, according to the Mega Millions. Those tickets were purchased in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania. One of the two Pennsylvania winners won an additional multi-million dollar Megaplier prize.
Drawings are 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, according to a Mega Millions release.
