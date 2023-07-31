On the air
Mon., July 31, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York TBS
6:40 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles NBA
Hockey, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup
6:30 a.m.: Sweden U18 vs. United States U18 NHL
10 a.m.: Canada U18 vs. Slovakia U18 NHL
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
Midnight (Wednesday): Sweden vs. Argentina Fox 28
Midnight (Wednesday): Italy vs. South Africa FS1
3 a.m. (Wednesday): France vs. Panama Fox 28
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Brazil vs. Jamaica FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.