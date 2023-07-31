The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York TBS

6:40 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut ESPN

7 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles NBA

Hockey, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

6:30 a.m.: Sweden U18 vs. United States U18 NHL

10 a.m.: Canada U18 vs. Slovakia U18 NHL

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

Midnight (Wednesday): Sweden vs. Argentina Fox 28

Midnight (Wednesday): Italy vs. South Africa FS1

3 a.m. (Wednesday): France vs. Panama Fox 28

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Brazil vs. Jamaica FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

