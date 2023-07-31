Rays find a starting pitcher, trade former WSU standout Kyle Manzardo for Cleveland’s Aaron Civale

Marc Topkin Tampa Bay Times

NEW YORK — The Rays found a deal Monday to add a starting pitcher they needed, acquiring right-hander Aaron Civale from Cleveland.

Civale, 28, is 5-2, 2.34 over 13 starts with the Guardians, and he will give the Rays an experienced option to add to their injury-depleted rotation.

The price was high: Prospect Kyle Manzardo, of Washington State, who emerged last year as one of the top prospects in the game, ranked No. 37 by MLB Pipeline and chosen for the All-Star Futures Game.

The Rays have been patching together their rotation since losing Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen to what became season-ending injuries. Civale gives them an experienced addition, having posted a 29-23, 3.77 record over parts of five seasons. Plus, the Rays have control of him for this season and two more.

Civale has not been the most durable starter, however, as he was sidelined this season with a left oblique issues, and in previous years by other assorted injuries. He hasn’t pitched more than 124 innings in any major-league season.

Manzardo starred at Class A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery last season, but was still adjusting to Triple-A pitching when he was sidelined by a sore left shoulder in early July.

The Rays do have several other left-handed hitting first basemen in the system, including Jonathan Aranda, Austin Shenton and 2022 top pick Xavier Isaac.