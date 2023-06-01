100 years ago in Deer Park: A missing woman was believed to again be hiding in the woods

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Searchers had found no trace of Anna Russell, age about 50, who disappeared more than a month ago from her home at Lost Springs, near Deer Park.

Her sister, however, believed that she was still alive and hiding in the woods.

Why did she think that?

Because Russell had previously disappeared “no less than six times” and had always been found, sometimes far from home. Also, when a troop of Boy Scouts went looking for her this time, someone reported that she was seen to “crawl under a brush pile” when the Scouts came close.

Russell was described as “mentally unbalanced, with a runaway mania.” She lived with her sister, who was the schoolteacher at the Lost Spring schoolhouse.

“How the missing woman managed to exist in the deep woods … has never been explained,” a Deer Park correspondent said.

From the college beat: The future of Whitworth College appeared in jeopardy after the entire faculty and other employees were notified by letter “that their services with the college will terminate with the closing of the present school year.”

Yet there was reason to believe that the college was not doomed. The move to terminate the employee contracts was intended to “clean the slate for an entirely new start next fall.” The future of the college would be determined by the Washington synod of the Presbyterian Church at a meeting in Spokane in July. The Whitworth board of trustees was expected to request a “reorganization of the entire administration of the school.”

The college was in debt, and a fundraising campaign a month earlier came up short.