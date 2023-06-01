Chamberlin died from heart disease, medical examiner says

Craig Chamberlin, the former spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, died from heart disease, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner listed Chamberlin’s cause of death as “Hypertensive cardiovascular disease with atrial fibrillation.” The manner of death was natural.

Chamberlin was 52. He worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years and became well known by appearing on television and radio to report on traffic and crime.

Chamberlin also worked as a patrol deputy and school resource officer.

He announced a run for sheriff in February 2022 but was fired by former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich the following week.

Knezovich accused Chamberlin of lying during an internal investigation, which Chamberlin denied. Chamberlin pulled out of the race that April.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to Chamberlin’s Veradale home April 30 after someone reported Chamberlin was not breathing, according to search warrant documents. First responders found Chamberlin in his bedroom. He died at the home.

Family members told medics Chamberlin had been drinking alcohol while golfing the day he died, according to documents. A person close to Chamberlin gave him one-half of a fentanyl pill after Chamberlin told the person he had knee pain, the individual told the sheriff’s office. The person said they believe Chamberlin took the pill.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident and no arrests have been made.