A ‘humbled’ Dolly Parton adds three new Guinness World Records for an even 10

By Astrid Kayembe Los Angeles Times

As if she couldn’t be more legendary, Dolly Parton has broken three more Guinness World Records.

On Wednesday, the international record-keeper held a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, to recognize the 77-year-old’s latest achievements as a woman in the country music genre.

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title,” the “Jolene” singer said, according to a statement Guinness released Wednesday. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

The “9 to 5” singer graciously accepted her latest recognition and her humility was yet again on display. In 2021, the Tennessean philanthropist famously turned down a proposal in her home state for a statue to be made in her honor. And in 2022, she declined (but eventually accepted) her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton has now broken her own record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country album chart (female), Guinness announced Wednesday. Her most recent Billboard chart-topper, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” spent 43 years and 156 days at No. 1. The album is now third behind Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard and pushes Parton’s placement ahead of Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

The “I Will Always Love You” singer-songwriter also broke the record for most studio albums released by a female country singer. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has released 65 albums between her 1967 album “Hello, Dolly” and her 2022 album ”Run, Rose, Run.”

Her third recognition breaks the record for most top-10 entries on Billboard’s U.S. top country albums chart (female). Parton’s first appearance in the top 10 was with Porter Wagoner on “ Just Between You and Me” in 1968 when the song peaked at No. 8. Parton’s 2022 album “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” was her 48th top 10 entry on Billboard’s country albums chart.

“Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” adjudicator Michael Empric said in an announcement released by Guinness.

The additions bring her world record count up to 10, including the following previous records:

• Most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. hot country songs chart.

• Most No. 1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist.

• Most decades on the U.S. hot country songs chart (female).

• Most hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist.

• Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart.

• First country singer to be nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).

• Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.