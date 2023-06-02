ArtFest expands in second year back from pandemic

Carole Montgomery, right, snaps a picture of her artist husband, LR Montgomery, left, of Spokane, and Maureen Carl, of Bayview, Idaho, after Carl found some oil paintings during the 38th ArtFest on Friday at the Museum of Arts & Culture in Spokane. Carole sends snapshots to customers as a thank you. Carl says she has been waiting four years to find the right piece. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

By Luke Pickett For The Spokesman-Review

Art of all kinds attracted crowds to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s campus Friday to kick off the 38th annual ArtFest.

Seventy-five booths lined the MAC’s campus in Browne’s Addition for Spokane’s largest juried art fair. Various artists from around the Northwest and beyond showcased art in the form of woodturnings, jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography and more. All sales go directly to the artists.

Art lovers enjoyed warm and sunny temperatures as they viewed exhibits throughout the museum’s front lawn. As a glass artist, Steve Knox says the weather attracts a select audience to his station.

Knox’s art uses shells, fossils, agates, stones and other accessories. In retirement, he says his fascination with light, color and geometry led him here.

“At art shows, there is a relatively small portion of people that really like glass,” Knox said. “But they’re very passionate about it. Especially up here in the Northwest, where light is at a premium for a few months out of the year.”

Pottery started as a hobby for Brian and Wendy Fuller.

“And now it’s our business,” Wendy Fuller said.

After taking pottery classes in high school, Brian says he continued taking refresher courses up until he was six years out of school. After having fun together by making mugs, the Fullers decided to pursue their dream of starting a studio. They now showcase multiple different kitchen and household appliances created with stoneware clay and lead-free color glazes that are food-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

In the second return to an in-person festival since the pandemic, the museum’s development officer, Anna Bresnahan, says the event has grown since last year.

“Last year, we had 50 artists just to get our feet wet. We learned a lot from that and decided to expand it more and rearrange a little,” she said. “And you couldn’t ask for better weather this weekend. People seem really happy, and we’ve really opened this area to the public.”

There is no fee to enter, and food trucks are on hand.

All food service comes from local vendors. Mangia Pizza, a Spokane-based catering food truck, served a pizza dinner to all artists Thursday to welcome them.

“I’ve loved this experience so far,” said first-time ArtFest attendee and metal-welding artist John Booze.

“This is a hobby for me,” Booze said. “My passion in life is just being able to help others, which is what I do in my day job. My mission is to help someone be the best version of themselves, and if I can do that with my art as well – that’s what I’m here for.”

Artfest is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.