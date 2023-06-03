Nic Kent leads Indians to romp of Dust Devils

From staff reports

PASCO – Spokane struggled to get its offense going in the first two games of June. That changed in the fourth inning Saturday when the Indians broke out for five runs, aided by a Nic Kent’s bases-clearing double, to lead a 10-2 romp of Tri-City at Gesa Stadium.

Kent’s double backed a six-inning start for Spokane’s Victor Juarez (4-2), who allowed a run and five hits. Keegan James threw two scoreless inning, and Tyler Ahearn allowed one run in the ninth.

The Indians started quickly after totaling five runs in their two previous games.

Adael Amador hit a leadoff double and stole third before cruising home on a throwing error.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Ronaiker Palma’s RBI double. Palma and Amador were two of four Spokane players with a multihit game, along with Juan Guerrero and Jordan Beck.

The Indians (26-23), who lead the six-game series 3-2, are tied with Vancouver for first in the Northwest League.