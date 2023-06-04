East Valley Online Learning: Chloe Avery balances school and figure skating

By Kaelyn New For The Spokesman-Review

If there’s one motto that guides Chloe Avery’s life – both on the ice and off – it’s to get back up and try again after failing.

The East Valley Online Learning senior and competitive figure skater hasn’t failed much, though, according to her mother, Angela Avery, and teacher, Paula Cavaness. She is graduating as a valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA, and Avery said she cannot recall a time in her education where she didn’t receive an A in one of her classes.

“She’s a star student, that’s for sure,” Cavaness said.

Cavaness has been Avery’s teacher since sixth grade, when Avery first enrolled in the East Valley Online Learning program. Cavaness said Avery has always excelled in everything she puts her mind, and it has been inspiring to watch her achievements grow over the years.

“She is just a super example of what an online student can achieve and be in their life,” Cavaness said.

Avery, a resident of Tacoma, said that she chose Spokane’s East Valley Online Learning program because it allowed her to have flexibility within her schedule and figure skating training regimen. She practices at Sprinker Recreation Center in Tacoma five to six days a week for two to three hours each day.

A lot of the hard work and long hours have paid off, according to Avery. She qualified for sectionals in figure skating in 2018 and 2019.

“I feel really blessed to be connected with all the people I am with today – teachers, counselors, my parents and friends – because I would not have been here without their support and I really appreciate everyone being there for me,” she said.

Avery enrolled full time at Pierce College with Running Start during her time with East Valley Online Learning and is graduating with an Associate of Arts transfer degree.

Outside of her schoolwork and skating, she volunteers in the children’s wing at her church, Hope Fellowship.

“I really like working with younger kids and just being there for them and watching them grow is so fulfilling,” Avery said. “That’s a big part of what motivates me to be with children is just knowing that you can have an impact on their lives.”

She said she hopes to carry this passion into her professional life. Her dream job is to coach figure skating.

“For me, figure skating has helped me learn a lot of life lessons that really helped me get through tough times,” Avery said. “I just feel like it would be really cool if I was able to help others.”

Angela Avery said her daughter is a prime example of a good person.

“She’s a very loving and kind, altruistic person,” she said. “She really cares about people, and I would say she always thinks about others ahead of herself.”

Avery will attend Liberty University in the fall, where she plans to study early childhood education. Through it all, she said she hopes to continue her philosophy of getting up after a fall and trying again.

“There’s always a chance to learn, to improve and to grow from all experiences in life,” Avery said.