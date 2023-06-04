The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
81°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man shot, killed by deputies early Sunday morning in Spokane Valley

June 4, 2023 Updated Sun., June 4, 2023 at 5:18 p.m.

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A man was shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 6300 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies were looking for a man when they encountered an unknown man and exchanged gunfire with him, the office said. The man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies who fired have been placed on administrative leave, according to the release. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team is investigating the shooting. Neither the deputies who fired, nor the man killed, were identified by law enforcement.

A firearm was found on the ground near the man shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety