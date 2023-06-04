Man shot, killed by deputies early Sunday morning in Spokane Valley

A man was shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 6300 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies were looking for a man when they encountered an unknown man and exchanged gunfire with him, the office said. The man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies who fired have been placed on administrative leave, according to the release. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team is investigating the shooting. Neither the deputies who fired, nor the man killed, were identified by law enforcement.

A firearm was found on the ground near the man shot, the sheriff’s office said.