Bam Adebayo isn’t stopping Nikola Jokic, but he is making him work

DENVER – To understand the full scope of the challenge facing the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, one must put Nikola Jokic’s endless blur of playoff triple-doubles into historical context.

The two-time MVP has been so consistent, dominant and productive while leading the Denver Nuggets to their first Finals appearance that his 31.8 Player Efficiency Rating in the playoffs compares favorably to the best postseason runs authored by Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jokic is no match for those legends when it comes to charisma and fame, but his delightful combination of size, strength, touch, feel and will has left opposing coaches looking to the heavens for ways to slow him down. Just as there was no singular Jordan-stopper or Shaq-stopper, dealing with Jokic is necessarily a team effort. Already this postseason, Jokic has rambled through, bowled over and scored past Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton and Anthony Davis.

Yet Bam Adebayo, who is giving up at least two inches and 30 pounds to Jokic, has embraced the thankless task of defending the Serbian center in the Finals. What’s more, the 25-year-old Adebayo was a major reason Miami managed to split the first two games of the series in Denver’s Ball Arena, where the Nuggets hadn’t lost in the playoffs before their 111-108 Game 2 defeat on Sunday.

For the Heat to become the first eighth seed to win an NBA championship, Adebayo must continue to apply pressure on Jokic on both ends. Miami found success by shifting to a bigger starting lineup in Game 2, but Jokic still tallied a game-high 41 points and 11 rebounds. While Adebayo and the Heat’s other big men – Kevin Love and Cody Zeller – are all too small to completely limit Jokic’s effectiveness around the basket, they succeeded in narrowing his options by remaining disciplined and active in their coverages.

Rather than running the free-flowing offense that Denver has become known for, Jokic spent much of the second half attacking the paint as a one-man battering ram. His four assists represented his lowest total of the postseason, and Adebayo led the effort to limit Denver’s off-ball movement. Miami scored 23 points off Denver’s 13 turnovers, and its handsy defense came up with several crucial stops in the closing minutes.

“Just trying to take away the cuts,” Adebayo said. “That’s a big part of (Denver’s) offense. (Jokic) is a great passer and sees open guys.”

What Adebayo lacks in raw size he makes up for with quickness and leaping ability. Comfortable defending both the rim and the 3-point arc, he competes to alter shots even when physically overmatched. However, the Heat’s most effective counter for Jokic’s playmaking might be Adebayo’s own offensive involvement.

Miami’s goal of wearing down Jokic includes deploying Adebayo in a high volume of pick and rolls and dribble handoffs. Adebayo can use his mobility to get to the basket once Jokic is pulled away from the paint, and his midrange shooting ability has already made Denver pay. With the Nuggets laying off him in Game 1, Adebayo didn’t hesitate to fire and finished with 26 points, his highest total of the 2023 playoffs. In the Game 2 win, he scored 21 points, added four assists and finished plus-17 in his 40 minutes.

“Bam is the heart and soul of what we are doing at both ends,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “He sets the tone for us defensively with his versatility and then offensively he does a lot. Gets people open. A lot of stuff that doesn’t show up in box scores: screens, assists, all that sort of stuff. And when he’s aggressive, it’s usually when we’re at our best.”

With Jimmy Butler still finding his way offensively in this series, Adebayo’s secondary playmaking has been crucial in creating open shots for Miami’s shooters. In Game 2, the Heat erupted for 17 3-pointers, prompting Nuggets Coach Michael Malone to criticize his team’s lack of defensive effort.

While Miami’s margin for error is small in this series, Sunday’s win provided a blueprint as the series shifts to Florida for Wednesday’s Game 3. The Heat must shoot well from outside, keep the Nuggets’ role players in check and make Jokic work for everything he gets. Then, Butler can assert himself in the closing minutes to bring home the win, as he has throughout the postseason.

Adebayo touches every aspect of that winning formula: drawing defensive attention to free up Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent; harassing Jokic at the top of the key to obscure his vision; absorbing the constant body blows when Jokic goes to the hoop; and executing a smooth two-man game with Butler when it’s winning time.

Miami doesn’t need – and won’t expect – Adebayo to outplay Jokic or even hold him to a draw. No, all Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra will ask is for his undersized center to remain in the middle of the action.

“We can’t say enough about how difficult (Adebayo’s) responsibilities are in this series,” Spoelstra said. “To take arguably the toughest cover in the league (in Jokic), and then he has to shoulder a big offensive role for us. It’s not like he can just stand and rest on the offensive side, and he has to play 40-plus minutes, as well.”