Lakeside High School: Kaylie Fadness finds her spark

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Lakeside High School graduate Kaylie Fadness found her spark years ago.

She hopes, following an application and interview with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 73, to join an apprenticeship program this summer that leads to her ultimate goal: to become a journeyman electrician.

Already Fadness took part in the NewTech Energy and Power course during her junior and senior years.

She and her stepfather also built a 600-amp, home-electrical service early in her sophomore year.

“I have always wanted to figure out why things work the way they do,” she said.

She earlier changed course after once being interested in becoming a crane operator.

“We thought that the physical demands of being a crane operator might be too much for me,” Fadness said, “and my stepdad told me that he thought energy and power would be a good path for me.”

She’s always valued his guidance, she said.

“I started working with him when I was 10,” Fadness said. “I would help him whenever I could, doing things like oil changes, fixing walls, and building an egress window.

“It took a while to figure out that I was good, but I look up to my stepdad very, very much.”

Her family, including her biological father in Centralia, Washington, is very supportive of her choice. And, her instructor at Newtech, Mark Johnson, is optimistic about Fadness’ future in the field.

“By the end of her first year, it was obvious that she was going to be a journeyman electrician,” Johnson wrote. “Through her hard work and determination, Kaylie has developed a strong understanding of even the most difficult theories.

“She has a direct path to success through apprenticeship, and a solid possibility of being selected by the IBEW.”

Fadness acknowledges that she’s not the best student in school, but said that she studies diligently.

Even though math isn’t her best subject, she does well in math concepts related to her work. She also played tennis at Lakeside for the past three seasons.

Outside of school, Fadness enjoys gardening. She has more than 80 plants and is also teaching herself to care for Bonsai trees.

She said she feels a sense of relief to know what she’s going to do after graduation.

“High school has taught me to be a good person,” she said, “and to be true to myself. I don’t think that all schools do that, so I’ve enjoyed Lakeside very much.”