Locally: Spokane Chiefs sign draft picks, trade for forward Conner Roulette

The Spokane Chiefs announced that goaltender prospect Carter Esler has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Esler was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of May’s WHL Prospects Draft – the highest goaltender selection by the Chiefs in franchise history.

Esler, 15, a 5-foot-9 netminder from Okotoks, Alberta, spent the 2022-23 season with the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA where he posted a 2.98 GAA and a .925 SV% over 21 games in net (13-6-2). He stayed steady in the playoffs, going 7-1-1 and posting a 2.56 GAA and a .936 SV%, recording a shutout.

He joins recently signed forwards Brody Gillespie (1st-overall, U.S. Draft) and Mathis Preston (3rd-overall, WHL Prospects Draft) as the Chiefs’ 2008-born prospects who have signed with the team since being drafted in May.

Esler is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2024-25 season and can play up to five games as an Affiliated Player in 2023-24.

• The Chiefs acquired 20-year-old forward Conner Roulette from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Roulette, a 6-foot, 178-pound winger has collected 179 points (73G, 106A) in 191 regular season WHL games split between Seattle and Saskatoon and an additional 25 points (8G, 17A) in 43 playoff games.

Basketball

Kennedy Johnson has transfered to the Idaho women’s team after playing two seasons at UC Santa Barbara.

Johnson, a guard, averaged 12.1 minutes per game and 3.5 ppg for the Gauchos last season.

Hoopfest

Those interested in being a court monitor at Hoopfest 2023 can still sign up at www.spokanehoopfest.net.

Court monitors are entered into the Court Monitor Sweepstakes raffle. All court monitors receive a package of Under Armour gear that includes new shoes, shorts, a t-shirt, and a hat.

Track and field

Western Washington sophomore Ila Davis (Lewis & Clark) earned second-team All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

She placed 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:58.97. She was the Great Northwest Conference outdoor champion in the steeplechase and 5,000 meters.

Volleyball

The U15 Benson team at College Preparatory Academy Volleyball Club won the U15 Open Division at the Emerald City Classic over Memorial Day weekend.

Noella Migliuri (Gonzaga Prep) was named tournament MVP, Ashlyn Aaron (University) made all-tournament and Jade Livingston (Ridgeline) was named top defensive player.

Other members of the team are freshman Avery Boswell (Ferris), Delaney Davis (Mt. Spokane), Campbell Lathan (Central Valley), Saige Galbreath (Lind-Ritzville), Naomi Rainwater (Davenport) and eighth grader Mara Sandberg (Cataldo).

The team is coached by Jill Benson and Wade Benson.

• Danika Johnson and Cassie Moeller from reigning 3A state runner-up Mead High have signed national letters of intent to play at Western Washington University.

Johnson, a middle hitter, led the 3A/4A Greater Spokane League with a hitting percentage of .305 last season. She is 3A All-State first team selection and first team All-GSL. She plays for Renovators Volleyball Club.

Moeller, a PIN hitter, led the Panthers with 176 kills. She was first team 3A All-State in 2022 and two-time first-team All-GSL. She plays for CPA Volleyball.