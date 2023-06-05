Mother of Virginia elementary school shooter charged in federal court with gun, marijuana charges

By Peter Dujardin Daily Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The mother of the 6-year-old student who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School has been charged in federal court with felony gun charges related to marijuana use.

Deja Nicole Taylor – whose son shot 25-year-old Abby Zwerner during class Jan. 6 – is charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – while armed with a handgun.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, began investigating Taylor after the Richneck shooting.

Though several states have moved to legalize marijuana in recent years – including Virginia in 2021 – the drug remains illegal under federal law. Marijuana is still a controlled substance under federal law, just like heroin and cocaine, and such crimes can arise to felonies if they include guns.

Moreover, Taylor stands accused of lying on a federal background check form when she purchased a handgun in 2021.

“Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” the form asks. “Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

If someone checks “yes” – admitting they use weed or other illegal narcotics – they are barred from buying a gun. But Taylor is accused of falsely checking “no” to that question and walking out of a York County gun shop with a handgun.

She was charged in U.S. District Court in Newport News on Monday by way of a criminal information rather than an indictment by a grand jury. Her attorney, James Ellenson, said he’s been in discussions with prosecutors about the charges.

The maximum federal sentence for the two charges is 25 years, though Ellenson said discretionary sentencing guidelines would be significantly less. Taylor, he said, is expected to plead guilty.

“The terms of the plea agreement will be disclosed at the time of the plea hearing,” he said, saying that could come as soon as later this week. The judge’s sentencing, by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis, would likely take place sometime later this year.

The federal statute that says those who use marijuana can’t also possess a gun has come under increased scrutiny by federal judges in recent years as more states have moved toward weed legalization.

In February, a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled the prohibition to be an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. That judge cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that essentially said restrictions on gun rights can’t go beyond those that were in place at the time of the nation’s founding.

But in the Fourth Circuit, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina, the restriction is still in place. Though Ellenson could launch a constitutional challenge to the charges, the guilty plea would preclude appealing the charge.

Aside from the federal charges, Taylor also faces pending charges in state court in Newport News Circuit Court pertaining to the shooting.

A grand jury indicted her in April with felony child neglect count and a misdemeanor count of “allowing access to firearms by children” for leaving her handgun in a location where the boy was able to get ahold of it. Newport News prosecutors contend Taylor’s “willful act of omission” demonstrated “a reckless disregard for human life.”

Taylor faces up to six years behind bars on those two charges, with a trial scheduled for Circuit Court on Aug. 15. A separate special grand jury is meeting to look into the actions of school system administrators and others pertaining to the shooting that garnered headlines around the nation and world.

As the boy sat at his desk in his first-grade classroom at about 2 p.m. that day, he suddenly pulled a gun out of his front hoodie pocket, pointed it at his teacher – seated at a reading table less than 10 feet away – and fired a single round.

The bullet went through Zwerner’s left hand – which she held up as the boy opened fire – and then struck her in the upper chest and shoulder, where it remains today. Police have called the shooting an intentional act.

Zwerner, of York County, managed to shuttle about 18 students out of the first-grade classroom before seeking help at a school office.

Police Chief Steve Drew later said the 6-year-old used his mother’s handgun, a Taurus 9mm, in the shooting. He said she legally purchased the firearm in York County, with the boy bringing it to school in his backpack.

Ellenson has previously said his client maintains she kept the gun secured by a trigger lock, a mechanism that prevents the weapon from being fired. He also said she stored the gun on the top shelf of a bedroom closet, and has “no idea” how the 6-year-old gained access to it.

She has no prior criminal record, according to Ellenson and a check of local courts.

In a lawsuit filed in April against the Newport News School Board and three administrators, Zwerner contends that Richneck Assistant Principal Ebony Parker ignored several stark warnings that the boy had a gun on him that day. Not long before the shooting, the lawsuit said, another student said the 6-year-old showed him a gun while at recess, but Parker still would not allow the boy to be searched.