Nutella maker targets U.S. to turn Kinder chocolate into $1 billion business

By Carrington York Bloomberg

Ferrero wants to woo shoppers in the world’s top chocolate-consuming country to expand its Kinder brand.

The maker of Nutella has already expanded Kinder sales in the United States to more than $500 million in the past five years, Catherine Bertrac, a senior vice president in charge of the brand in North America, said in an interview. It now wants to turn it into a $1 billion business.

The Italian candymaker is capitalizing on changing tastes in the United States, which consumes more than twice as much chocolate as second-ranked Germany, according to consumer researcher Euromonitor International. Chocolate remains a relatively cheap treat, with demand holding up even as inflation hits American pockets.

“The new generation of consumer has different expectations,” Bertrac said. “They’re expecting a different experience, different quality, so bringing Kinder - which is a different kind of chocolate: creamy milky center, so very smooth, very tender, melting in the mouth - is a different experience than Hershey.”

Ferrero is already selling its Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno and Kinder Seasonal lines in the United States, and it plans to release Kinder Chocolate in August, according to Bertrac. That will help boost a brand that already racks up $7 billion in sales around the world every year.

To support the company’s U.S. growth, Ferrero is expanding its manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Illinois, and it’s opening a new innovation center in Chicago.

It’s not all good news for Ferrero. Commodity costs are rising, and the threat of an El Niño weather pattern, which could disrupt sugar and cocoa supplies, could make things worse, squeezing margins for chocolate makers.

Still, the company decided to expand its U.S. business a while back, and rising inflation won’t change that, Bertrac said. While Ferrero has raised prices in line with competitors, it’s not passing it all on to consumers. As a result, it’s managed to keep growing.

“We are compensating some cost increase, not all,” she said. “We are still growing in volumes.”

Bloomberg’s Kathleen Seaman contributed to this report.