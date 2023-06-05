On the air
Mon., June 5, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Yankees MLB
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta TBS
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut Fox 28
5 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
