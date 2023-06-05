The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Pride mural correction

June 5, 2023 Updated Mon., June 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

Wrong number of crosswalks and intersections given

An article on the front page of Monday’s paper on a new PRIDE mural in downtown Spokane misrepresented how many paintings are coming. It should have said there is an option for the installation of six crosswalk paintings and 29 intersection murals, one for each neighborhood.

