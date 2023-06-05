Pride mural correction
June 5, 2023 Updated Mon., June 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
Wrong number of crosswalks and intersections given
An article on the front page of Monday’s paper on a new PRIDE mural in downtown Spokane misrepresented how many paintings are coming. It should have said there is an option for the installation of six crosswalk paintings and 29 intersection murals, one for each neighborhood.
