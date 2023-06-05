Spokane Indians outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez named Northwest League player of the month

Spokane Indians outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez was named Northwest League player of the month for May, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Fernandez hit .385/.419/.726 in the month and led the minor leagues in hits (45, five more than any other player), total bases (85, eight more than any other player) and RBI (35). He also led the league in home runs (10).

The 20-year-old – signed by the Colorado Rockies as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2019 – was second in the league in average (.385) and OPS (1.145), was third in runs (26), triples (two) and slugging percentage (.726). He hit safely in 24 of 28 games, posted 13 multi-hit games and hit in 13 straight games from May 16-28.

For the season, Fernandez is hitting .322/.353/.598 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs. He is second in the league in home runs behind teammate Jordan Beck (14) and first in RBIs ahead of Beck (45).

The Indians start a six-game series in Hillsboro on Tuesday.