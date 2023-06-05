State high school football title games moving to Husky Stadium for 2023

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s executive board on Sunday approved an agreement with the University of Washington to move the state football championship games to Husky Stadium for the 2023 season, according to a report by ScorebookLive.com.

An official announcement from WIAA is expected soon.

The agreement is a one-year deal. The next five-year cycle for a more permanent host for the “Gridiron Classic” runs 2024-28.

The title games for each of the six classifications will be held at the stadium on Dec. 1-2. There will be three games on each day and a four-hour window for play. The 1B, 1A and 3A will be held on Friday, with the 2B, 2A and 4A games on Saturday. Game times are scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It’s been almost 30 years since the football championships have been held in Seattle. They were held at the Kingdome from 1977-1994, then moved to the Tacoma Dome in 1995.

The WIAA left the Tacoma Dome after the 2018 season due to rising costs and played the football title games at Sparks Stadium, Mount Tahoma Stadium and Harry E. Lang Stadium, all in Pierce County.