14-time felon accused of beating, threatening woman, pointing gun at man who intervened

A 41-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman, pointing a gun at a man who intervened and crashing his car into the woman’s car while chasing her.

Spokane police responded to an assault May 22 in the 4000 block of West Rowan Avenue and learned the suspect, identified as Jeremy Pawley, struck the woman, who was previously in a relationship with Pawley, multiple times and threw her to the ground, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Pawley also threatened to kill the woman, kicked her dog as he was assaulting her and pointed a handgun at the head of a man who tried to intervene, police said. Pawley fled the scene.

In the early morning hours of May 24, Pawley located the woman, who tried to get away from Pawley in her vehicle, officers said. Police said Pawley gave chase in his vehicle and purposely crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle as they drove on Hamilton Street near Spokane Falls Boulevard. Pawley again fled prior to law enforcement arrival.

Officers developed information later that morning that Pawley was at a residence in the 1000 block of East Illinois Avenue. Officers, including specialty resources like a SWAT team, surrounded the residence. Pawley was uncooperative and threatened to shoot officers, according to police.

SWAT fired chemical cannisters into the residence to flush out Pawley and arrest him.

Pawley has 14 felony convictions, including riot with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, assault and violation of a restraining order, the release said.

He was treated for several days for medical issues unrelated to the incident before being booked into the Spokane County Jail Friday on suspicion of multiple charges, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional charges are possible, police said.

Pawley is jailed in lieu of a $300,000 bond.