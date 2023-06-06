78-year-old pedestrian struck on I-90 near Liberty Lake
June 6, 2023 Updated Tue., June 6, 2023 at 4:39 p.m.
A 78-year-old woman trying to cross Interstate 90 on foot was struck by an SUV Tuesday morning 3 miles east of Liberty Lake.
Marietta Portigai, of Calgary, Alberta, was reportedly out of gas on the side of the freeway and crossing the eastbound lanes – possibly in an attempt to go to the nearby Washington State Patrol Port of Entry for help – when a man driving an estimated 60 mph hit her with his front fender and side mirror in the left lane, said WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.
Riddell said the man, who will not be charged, swerved to try to avoid hitting Portigai.
Portigai was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, according to Ariana Barrey, Providence spokeswoman.
