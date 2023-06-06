Coeur d’Alene High School: For Bobby Dorame, being part of church worship team guided him to career goals

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Feeling a sense of community is important to Coeur d’Alene High School senior Bobby Dorame and he’s made it his goal to help his fellow students feel that connection to their community and their school as well.

Growing up, Dorame felt like he was without direction. He played the guitar a bit, but didn’t feel passionate about it. “I got my first guitar when I was 7 or 8 years old,” he said. “At first, I kind of hated playing it. My parents had to force me to practice.”

That lack of passion was present in other areas of his life as well.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do when I grew up,” he said. “No career fields really appealed to me.”

When he was in middle school, he had a friend on the middle school worship team at Lake City Church. Dorame thought that sounded like fun. He was soon being mentored by the leader of the middle school worship team, Austin Callaghan, who he credits for giving him a passion for music.

“He was a really, really important role model for me,” he said.

Even though he had identified his passion, Dorame didn’t think he could make a living as a guitar player.

“I’m not that big of a risk-taker, to be honest,” he said.

His eventual goal, after studying business at Gonzaga University, is to open up a music venue in the Coeur d’Alene area to be a center for the musical and creative arts.

“There’s very few places for artists to perform,” he said.

As his love of music was growing, Dorame also began to get more involved in his school and community. He joined student council as a freshman and has been active every year since, currently serving as the senior class president. He spent two years in DECA and has competed at the state and national level.

He is also the youngest board member for the Kid Centric Sports Association, a local nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for extracurricular activity fees, sports equipment and more. Dorame said he wants all kids to be able to participate in sports and other activities even if they can’t afford it.

“I wouldn’t want any kids to have those kinds of road blocks,” he said.

His father was a board member, and Dorame took his place when he stepped down.

“I took on that role as a freshman and I’ve been more and more involved since,” he said. “It’s been really fun to be a part of that organization.”

Teachers Tarragh Carr and Antonio Carrico praise Dorame as a natural leader who tries to be a positive influence on his classmates.

“Bobby is a person who consistently shows his perseverance and initiatives by going beyond the basic requirements of his school work,” they wrote. “He is curious, motivated and embraces challenges with optimism and dedication.”