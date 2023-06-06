Coeur d’Alene leads surge in Idaho’s average wage

From staff reports

Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased by $1.64 to $24.69 per hour for 2022 and the Coeur d’Alene area recorded the biggest increase, according to a recently released state survey.

Idaho’s median wage, representing the midpoint between lowest and highest earners, increased from $18.50 per hour in 2021 to $19.26 per hour in 2022, according to the state Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages Statistics survey.

All seven metropolitan statistical areas in Idaho experienced average wages increase of more than $1 in 2022 compared with 2021.

The Coeur d’Alene area saw the largest average hourly wage increase of $1.90 from 2021 to 2022.