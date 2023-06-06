East Valley High School: Dianna Demko turns family journey into success

By Greg Mason For The Spokesman-Review

While she knew she wanted to go to college, Dianna Demko had no idea where to start.

A first-generation college student, the 17-year-old was born in Spokane to Vladimir and Lidiya Demko, who came to the Lilac City from Belarus in 2001 when Lidiya Demko was just 18 years old.

The oldest of four siblings, Demko – who is fluent in English and Russian – said her upbringing “really made me who I am today.”

“Growing up, it was a lot of trial and error for myself understanding the American culture and at school, just trying to learn certain topics, because I didn’t have that huge home support that other kids did,” Demko said.

She changed schools in second and fourth grades.

“We ended up moving at awkward times also when I was a kid,” she said. “A lot of that was me trying to understand (her parents), but it was also really hard because I grew up in this culture that was so different from them. To try to combine it, I honestly was sometimes a little scared and nervous about it.”

Demko, who is graduating from East Valley High School, has drawn on her life experience as a member of a statewide student advisory group for the Washington GEAR UP program.

GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is a federal program aimed at supporting students starting in middle school and preparing them for postsecondary life, such as teaching them about college and financial aid, tutoring or getting them into trade school.

Demko has been a member of the GEAR UP advisory committee since March 2022.

Along the way, she was also involved in the East Valley Future Business Leaders of America and won a superintendent’s award for photography in this year’s NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101 art competition.

“She’s always someone who’s willing to go out and do something new and represent herself and her class,” said David Morton, the GEAR UP Coordinator at East Valley High School.

“She’s not afraid to use her voice and express what needs to be said. She’s never afraid to challenge and express and represent and advocate for her grade level and her peers, but she does it in a tactful way.”

Demko said her committee has met once a month to guide GEAR UP administrators on what students actually want and need to move into the next phase of their lives, whether that’s college or elsewhere.

Not only did GEAR UP help Demko with her own college search, but the experience was also an opportunity to help and advocate for other bilingual students who grew up in similar situations, she said.

“When I was in school, we didn’t have a lot of stuff like that. I was always happy for her. I always told her, ‘You have to figure out what you want to do,’ ” Demko’s mother, Lidiya, said of her daughter’s extracurriculars. “It’s always nice to be involved in school life. Whether you’re going to a school or a college, it’s always going to be some kind of new adventure.”

This fall, Demko plans to study nursing at Whitworth University.

“I just love Spokane as a place,” she said. “I got a chance to meet with some of their admissions counselors and even their director for nursing, and I just found there I would just have such a great support system for me.”