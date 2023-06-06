Five Mile Prairie High School: Alaura Miller’s battles have focused her on a career in counseling

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Alaura Miller has overcome hurdles that would daunt many students. She battled dyslexia and anxiety to not only graduate but to be selected as Five Mile Prairie’s valedictorian. In addition, she will earn an associates degree from Spokane Falls Community College through the Running Start program.

In second grade, Miller was diagnosed with dyslexia.

“I remember breaking down crying because I didn’t understand why I couldn’t read when I tried so hard,” she said. “I learned skills to get around it and thrive because I had to and, after a while, because I wanted to.”

Audiobooks proved helpful because she could follow along with the text.

Five Mile Prairie counselor Alyssa St. Clair admires this student’s perseverance.

“She works incredibly hard and is so organized,” she said. “In 10th grade, she completed her two years of Spanish in one year.”

But dyslexia wasn’t the only challenge Miller had to overcome.

“I was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder when I was 10,” she said. “I got counseling and got a lot better.”

Then COVID-19 struck.

“It was a struggle,” Miller said. “But I have an amazing supportive family who are always there for me.”

She used that time of isolation to figure out what she wanted to do.

“It was two years of finding myself and being comfortable in my own skin, specifically during the lockdown,” she said.

Miller emerged from that stressful time with a new goal.

“I knew I wanted to do Running Start. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it – even with dyslexia. Five Mile prepared me for college because I learned to manage my time there.”

St. Clair isn’t surprised by the way Miller made the dual schedule work for her.

“She’s always been a high-achiever, but now she’s come into her own,” St. Clair said. “She’s decided who she wants to be.”

Miller recently launched a podcast called “LGBTea.”

“I want to create an archive of stories for the LGBTQIA community,” she said. “I’ve got two episodes uploaded and I’m going to do more this summer. I’m doing interviews with people in Spokane to offer inspiration and advice.”

Originally, the project was a community service step while she pursued her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“I started a group at Atomic Threads and then thought why not expand it to include telling these stories?”

Another positive came out of the COVID lockdowns.

“I became fascinated with psychology,” she said. “I found my passion.”

Miller will attend Eastern Washington University this fall.

“In dealing with my own issues I noticed a lack of support for others. I want people to have what I had – access to a counselor,” Miller said. “My goal with my degree is to be a counselor for those in the LGBTQ community. There is such a need for a listening ear and a voice.”

The staff at her school has no doubt she’ll be able to achieve the goals she’s set for herself.

“All of us at Five Mile Prairie are proud to have Alaura as a graduate,” St. Clair said. “She represents what hard work and desire can do for a student.”