Genesis Preparatory Academy: Jacob Pelissero future plans take flight

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

The most important test of Genesis Prep graduate Jacob Pelissero’s life won’t be in math or science, but will be a big step as he flies into his future.

Pelissero will attend California Baptist University this fall and study aviation, hopefully with the private pilot’s license that he intends to secure during the summer. Before he can take the test, he needs to have at least 40 hours of flight time. The test includes an oral exam followed by a 45-minute flight with an instructor.

“I started working toward my private pilot’s license about a year ago,” he said. “There was lots of bookwork in preparation for the written part of the exam, which I have already passed.”

Pelissero has been a member of Civil Air Patrol for all four years of high school. CAP is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and Jacob has participated in search and rescue missions on behalf of the Air Force. Most recently, he was involved in the search for a lost snowmobiler in southern Idaho. He is the Leadership Education Officer for the local unit of Civil Air Patrol.

Pelissero hopes to become an Air Force pilot and eventually a commercial flight instructor. He will apply for an ROTC scholarship sometime in the next few weeks when that process opens up. He currently holds the rank of Captain in CAP, an honor awarded to less than 5% of members with at least three years of service and based on testing, leadership, character, presentation, and aerospace knowledge.

“I’ve been interested in aviation as a career since the eighth grade, when a Civil Air Patrol recruitment presentation got my attention,” he said. “But I also kind of come by it naturally. My dad is a retired helicopter pilot. We’ve lived in Post Falls for the past eight years since moving from Riverside, California.”

Pelissero has been on the Genesis Prep honor roll during every semester, serves as ASB secretary, and was selected as a representative to Boys State last summer. Without preparation, he became a senator at the convention, and he still works with the local American Legion post. He also is the announcer for Genesis Prep’s basketball and volleyball teams, enjoying the front-row seat that provides him.

Outside of school, he is involved in his church youth group at Real Life Ministries, weekly Bible study, and as a volunteer at major events at his church.

Director of Student Services Ryan Dutton describes Jacob as mature beyond his years and incredibly self-motivated at reaching his highest potential, and says, “I can’t wait to see where the next phase of his life takes him!”

Bible instructor Mike Couch concurs: “Jacob is a fine young man and a good student who takes his academics seriously as well. He has an affinity for all things having to do with flying.”