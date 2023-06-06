Liberty High School: Kenzie Barta will put her cattle experience to use as an ag student at UI

By Thomas Connolly For The Spokesman-Review

Showing cattle and working on your family’s cattle ranch are not the typical hobbies for a high school student, but for Liberty High School senior Kenzie Barta, she has found her passion working with animals.

“From a young age, it was never something that my parents pushed me to do,” Barta said. “I stepped outside of my comfort zone and just really fell in love with it.”

Barta and her family live south of Spokane on a large cattle ranch. As a high school senior, Barta helps to manage their herd of cattle, including breeding cattle of her own.

“What is really cool about my family is that we raise our cows with our own genetics and see the work go from ground zero all the way to the distributors like Tyson,” Barta said.

For Barta, this passion for cattle has led her to the show ring. She attends about 10 cattle showings a year while also breeding her own cattle for the showings.

“I couldn’t afford the fancy lifestyle other people had, so I started to breed my own show cattle from my own breeding herd,” Barta said.

From this breeding herd, Batra has had multiple finalist steers at the shows, and it helped her to earn the Star Farmer award in District V, which is awarded to the person who puts the most time and money into their farming operation.

Outside of showing cattle and breeding for shows, Barta is also involved with Liberty High School’s FFA program, serving where she serves as the chapter’s president.

“What makes her such a good person and a student is how goal oriented and motivated she is,” Liberty teacher Steve Braun said. “She has great leadership qualities and is a natural leader.”

After graduation, Barta is planning to study agriculture at the University of Idaho in Moscow. She also hopes to work on the student-run feed lot. Despite the college being a little closer to home than she would have liked, the cattle and program UI offers checked all her boxes.

“I want to get out into the community and make a difference, and also make a difference in the agriculture community.” Barta said. “Growing up, I wasn’t a big sports person, so Ag was something that helped me during high school.”

Barta is hoping to become an agricultural sales representative right out of college on the communications side, with her main goal to be an advocate for agriculture.

Along with being a sales representative, Barta is also planning to continue to raise high quality cattle, which she wants to sell to competitors at an affordable rate.

“Kenzie is another great example of a student from a small rural high school that is going on to have great success,” Braun said.