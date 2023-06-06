Literary Calendar

Well-Read Morning Book Club – Meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. This month discusses “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett. Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Author Event and Book Discussion – “An American in Provence” is a collection of portrait, scenic and still-life photography from New York Times bestselling author and award-winning photographer Jamie Beck. Looking to slow down from her fast-paced life in New York City, Beck embarked on a one-year getaway to Provence. One year, turning into five, Beck moved to the French countryside, documenting her life. Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Art and Author Series – Photography show and book signing with photographer and author, Timothy Connor. Thursday, 4 p.m. BookPeople, 521 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 882-2669.

The Library Club – Learn about the perks of having a library card, play library-related games, and get a sneak peek into how the library works. Earn badges along the way and become the ultimate “Library Lover.” Thursday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Celebrate “The Book of Difficult Fruit” by Kate Lebo, winner of the 2022 Washington State Book Award. Lebo and local writers who helped shape the collection will read. There will also be cheese and preserves, and a celebration of other fruity titles for all ages, including some of Lebo’s favorite picture books. In-person and streaming on the Spokane Public Library YouTube channel. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. 402 S. Pittsburgh St. Free. (509) 444-5366.

Poetry Reading and Discussion – Featuring “What Is Between Us” by Stephen Thomas and “Not Me, Exactly” by Dennis Held. Thursday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

The Friends of Liberty Lake Municipal Library Book Sale – Proceeds support programs at the library. Friday, noon-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 232-2510.

Friends of the Argonne Library Book Sale – Cash or check payments only. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 E. Buckeye Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 926-5407.

Spokane Valley Library Grand Opening – Grand opening of the new Spokane Valley Library. Ribbon cutting ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Doors open: 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Palouse Writers Festival – Palouse Writers Festival and Books ‘n Brews will feature workshop presenters and participating authors to meet with the public and autograph books. Register: visit tinyurl.com/2u3vypk4. Saturday, 11 a.m. 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 669-2249.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Discuss “Under the Henfluence” by Tove Danovich, a blend of chicken-keeping memoir and culture reporting by a journalist who accidentally became obsessed with her flock. Saturday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.