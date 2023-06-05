Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison term for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH – An Oakdale man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jorden Mink, 29, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss in the District of Columbia to 51 months in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, a felony, theft of government property, and aiding and abetting.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mink faces 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

According to court documents, Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window in the Capitol, entered the building through that broken window, and started removing property that he then handed to individuals on the exterior of the building. He was seen striking an adjacent window repeatedly with the baseball bat, attempting to shatter it.

In video surveillance, Mink is seen spitting at officers guarding one of the doors and then throwing several objects at them, including a traffic cone and a stick. He then appears with a large pole, striking at the officers in the entrance, hitting their shields.

Mink was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in McKees Rocks.