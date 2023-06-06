Reader photo: Great gray owl on the prowl

By Buck Domitrovich For The Spokesman-Review

Buck Domitrovich took this photo of great gray owl leaving its perch for the evening hunt on Friday in southwest Montana. The owls hunt from a low perch and glide silently down onto their prey.

