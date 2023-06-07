A Grip on Sports: Want the most outdated of outdated concepts in the world – including sports – today? Ethics

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Let’s see. What’s on the agenda here this summer-like Wednesday? The big merger in golf, of course. How can we skip something that incites so many people, all ready to throw the moneylenders from the temple? The M’s? Sure. They won. How about tennis? Is that a bridge too far?

• We studied ethics in high school. It is one of the more enduring aspects of our Catholic education. And, over the years, one that made it harder to live in modern society. Who the heck has ethics anymore?

Certainly not many folks who work under the umbrella labeled “big business.”

And make no mistake. Professional golf is gigantic business. Yesterday’s news concerning the cessation of the conflict between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Tour certainly underscores that.

Just a few days ago HBO’s “Succession” ended, another mini-series about scheming and treachery in a modern-day game of thrones. Every one, it seems, watched it. Loved it. Reveled in it. Then it happened in real life.

Outrage. Anger. Invective. And, surprisingly, surprise.

Hypocrisy from the leader of a multi-national business? We never … well, except just about every day. When PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan invoked 9/11, the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and sportswashing over the past year or so, we bought in. So did Monahan’s supposed bosses, the tour’s players.

Shame on all of us.

The evidence is out there every day. Money wins. It’s just a hair behind Father Time in the standings. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the mother of all investment accounts, was started a while back with the stated goal of boosting the nation’s image. It’s working in soccer. It’s worked in golf.

“It’s less about how people respond today,” Monahan said Tuesday. “And it’s all about how people respond in 10 years. And when they see the impact that we’re having on this game together there’ll be a lot of smiles on people’s faces, and there’ll be a lot more people playing this game all over the world.”

See, the plan for PIF worked. Money wins.

You know who loses? Anyone with a modicum of ethics. Folks like Rory McIlroy, who stepped out front, more than likely with urging from Monahan, talked about what the game of golf must represent and turned down millions and millions of dollars. His soul has to hurt today. At least he’s not alone.

The bottom line is, once again, the bottom line. The Saudis did not want to be deposed in the lawsuits filed against the PGA. In turn, the Tour didn’t want it financial information splashed all over the world. A compromise had to be reached. It was. Over a dead body – literally in some cases, figuratively in many, many others.

Ethics? That’s for suckers. Fr. Edna must be rolling in his grave.

• There is joy for every Mariner fan in each win, right? Tuesday night’s 4-1 decision in San Diego held quite a bit, we’re sure.

But with each win there is also a jigger of sadness. Logan Gilbert is a generational arm. Same with Luis Castillo. George Kirby. Maybe a couple of the even younger guys. The starting pitching this season and, with the dominant return of Andres Munoz last night, the bullpen as well, is too good for mediocrity. And yet, as we enter the second week of June, that’s what the M’s have been.

Mediocre. An ugly word. There is nothing else you can call a 30-30 record.

The offense, however, has been anything but. It’s been awful. Batting average may be an outdated stat but it still appears in box scores. And this morning, running down the M’s lineup, the numbers tells a story – of failure.

From the top: .244, .246, .273, .264, .246, .221, .212, .125, .161, .157 and .250.

Great pitching. Impotent offense. Of such things are 50/50 years born. Joy and pain. Life’s most consistent companions.

• We learned multiple lessons in Fr. Edna’s ethics class that guide us today, consciously and subconsciously. The main one? We all have free will. We can decide who and what we want to be every day. Thanks to our everything we’ve learned since about our subconscious, however, we’re not sure that is 100% true. But we choose to believe it. Every day. And today our free will takes us to Paris, where all-time Grand Slam leader Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will meet in a French Open men’s semifinal Friday. We can’t wait to see what happens. The smart money is on Alcaraz. We’ll take Djokovic to continue his quest to win No. 23, one more than Rafael Nadal. Until later …