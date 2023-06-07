Gonzaga distance runner James Mwaura places fourth in 10,000 meters at NCAA Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — James Mwaura posted the best individual finish for a Gonzaga athlete and was awarded his third consecutive All-American honors after he took fourth place in the 10,000 meters in a time of 28:14.64 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Mwuara is the first Gonzaga runner to be first team All-American and three-time All-American.

Stanford’s Ky Robinson won the national championship in 28:10.96.

Mwaura led early in the race, falling back to as far as 11th place, before rallying to take fourth.

Mwaura races again Friday in the 5,000 meters.