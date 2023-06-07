North Idaho Christian School: Daniel ‘Cash’ Thacker has balanced school with work toward fire-fighting career

By Amelia Troncone For The Spokesman-Review

Hardworking yet humble are two qualities that Daniel “Cash” Thacker truly embodies. Graduating from North Idaho Christian School, Thacker has exemplified leadership during his high school career through service and a desire to help others.

Thacker grew up in Quincy, Washington, and moved to Coeur d’Alene at the beginning of his junior year. In the two years that he has attended North Idaho Christian, he has made quite the impact on his peers and the overall community.

“He really has just been a really good influence for the younger students,” said Jennifer Scott, Thacker’s school counselor. “He goes out of his way to make them feel welcome, loved and appreciated, and like they have a friend in him.”

Thacker’s mother, Lucresha Thacker, also said she believes that what makes her son stand out is his ability to lead by example and bring people together.

In addition to being a full-time high school student, Thacker is working toward being a firefighter. He has been volunteering at East Side Fire District in Harrison, Idaho, after school and on weekends since last summer, and is the youngest volunteer at his fire station.

The opportunity to become a firefighter simply presented itself, Thacker said, so he took it. Upon completing firefighting training and the firefighting final exam, he will officially become a firefighter after graduation.

“Cash’s father and I are excited to see him follow his path, whichever direction that leads him,” Lucresha Thacker said. “We are confident he will be successful in anything he chooses as he is very capable and determined.”

Thacker’s go-getter nature has also been displayed through his involvement in several extracurriculars. He played football and baseball at his old high school, which he said was the highlight of his high school career. Today, he stays active by practicing a variety of martial arts, including jiu jitsu, Muay Thai and boxing.

When he isn’t studying for his firefighting course or being physically active, you can find Thacker working at his father’s industrial business and helping to build his family home.

He is a great time manager, Scott said, which allows him to balance and excel both academically and outside the classroom. What makes him especially unique though, Scott said, is his caring nature and personality.

“Cash just stands out with a really good godly character,” Scott said. “The godly character of humility, of kindness, and being a servant are things that really stand out.”

Thacker is excited to be entering this next chapter of his life, and will enjoy the freedom that graduation will offer. He said that he is looking forward to just getting started with life.

His parents are extremely proud of the man that he has become and are thankful that North Idaho Christian School has provided a space for him to grow both as a student and as a Christian.

“We are most proud that his faith in Christ has flourished,” Lucresha Thacker said. “We are so grateful to have found North Idaho Christian School as a place for his last years of high school in which to encourage and reinforce his faith in Christ.”