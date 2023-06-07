The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office looking for 43-year-old Cd’A man last seen Saturday

June 7, 2023 Updated Wed., June 7, 2023 at 8:16 p.m.

Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr., 43, was last seen Saturday, riding his orange, 2007 KTM off-road motorcycle. (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old Coeur d’Alene man who was last seen Saturday in Hayden.

Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Wolfrom left the area of the Hayden Canyon Storage, 12115 N. Government Way, riding his 2007 orange KTM off-road motorcycle.

Anyone who has seen Wolfrom or his motorcycle since Saturday afternoon is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 446-1300 or their local law enforcement agency. The case number is 23-23569.

