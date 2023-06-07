Sheriff’s office looking for 43-year-old Cd’A man last seen Saturday
June 7, 2023 Updated Wed., June 7, 2023 at 8:16 p.m.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old Coeur d’Alene man who was last seen Saturday in Hayden.
Earle Gilbert Wolfrom Jr. was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Wolfrom left the area of the Hayden Canyon Storage, 12115 N. Government Way, riding his 2007 orange KTM off-road motorcycle.
Anyone who has seen Wolfrom or his motorcycle since Saturday afternoon is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 446-1300 or their local law enforcement agency. The case number is 23-23569.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.