Art and Manito Park is a perfect combination

The Manito Park Art Festival is photographed June 11, 2022, in Spokane. The festival returns in 2023 with 100 vendors, music, food, and activities for children. (Young Kwak for Friends of Manito)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Some of Helmer Noel’s fondest memories since moving from Rhode Island to Spokane two years ago have been at Manito Park. “I would always take my dog there,” Noel said. “Manito Park was a favorite spot for Emma, who loved all of the open grass there.”

The boxer lab recently died. The singer-songwriter, who wrote a song about his 10-year old pooch, returns to his favorite hang Saturday to close out the Manito Park Art Festival.

“It’s an awesome place that has such good energy, even during the winter. I can’t wait to see what it’s like with all of the art that will be there this weekend.”

The third annual Manito Park Art Festival has expanded once again. The fest, which features photography, painting and pottery, among other works, had 35 vendors for its 2021 debut. The following year, 82 artists were present. There will be 100 artisans as well as four musicians Saturday. There will also be children’s art activities and food trucks.

“We want as many people to come out and be part of this event,” said Kelly Brown, president of the Friends of Manito. “Some of these arts events aren’t affordable for artists. This will be some artist’s first event. We want it so that we’ll have emerging artists along with established artists.”

The entrance fee for vendors is $100. “That’s a lot less than many art events,” Brown said. “So now artists can have their work for sale and people who plan to come out or just stumble onto our event can enjoy great art, music and a happy vibe. The less experienced artists can be next to those who have been creating art for years.”

Karli Fairbanks, who painted the mural on the Lucky You Lounge wall, will return for her third Manito Park art festival. She will sell prints and a new coloring book.

“I love the vibe at the festival,” Fairbanks said. “It’s a super supportive space for art. People come in and invest in new art. I also just love Manito Park. Art and the park is a perfect combination.”